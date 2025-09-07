State of Wyoming Makes New $113,000 Investment in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000.

TWFG Stock Down 2.5%

TWFG stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

TWFG Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

