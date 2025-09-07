State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC $PL

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

