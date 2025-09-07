State of Wyoming Purchases 1,295 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

State of Wyoming raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 583.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 41.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AGO stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

