State of Wyoming Purchases New Position in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.12%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.