State of Wyoming Purchases New Position in Unisys Corporation $UIS

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UIS. Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

UIS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

