State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 12,223 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. $AOMR

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 248,131 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 162.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AOMR shares. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $10.06 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

