State of Wyoming Raises Position in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Altice USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 207.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.24 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

