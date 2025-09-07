State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Textron were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $89,403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after purchasing an additional 254,379 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 110.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,952.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

