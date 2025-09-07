State of Wyoming Sells 1,304 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

