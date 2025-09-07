State of Wyoming Sells 1,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

State of Wyoming decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.