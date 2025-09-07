State of Wyoming Sells 1,628 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dover were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $177.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

