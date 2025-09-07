State of Wyoming Sells 19,132 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,540 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,763,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE CNK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

