State of Wyoming Sells 20,038 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 633,054 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,970,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

