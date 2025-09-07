State of Wyoming Sells 213 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of WMS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

