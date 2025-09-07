State of Wyoming Sells 3,166 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

