State of Wyoming Sells 3,187 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Innodata were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $28,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $12,310,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

