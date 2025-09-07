State of Wyoming Sells 32,174 Shares of Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned 0.07% of Accuray worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Accuray by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Accuray by 18,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,888 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accuray by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 80,996 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research upped their price target on Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.26. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.78 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.