State of Wyoming Takes $122,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

