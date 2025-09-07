State of Wyoming Takes $124,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $128.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

