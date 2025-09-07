State of Wyoming Takes $127,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $237.35 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

