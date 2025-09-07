State of Wyoming Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $701,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $243,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.7%

CRK opened at $15.89 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.25.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

