State Street Corporation $STT Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,551 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.