Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sunrun by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,662,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Up 10.7%

RUN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $122,819.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $910,283 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

