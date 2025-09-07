TD Cowen Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $11.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHPT. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ChargePoint stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 66.76%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,448,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 86,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 13,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,836,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6,429.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,638,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

