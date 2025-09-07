Tenaris S.A. $TS Position Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 4,369.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

