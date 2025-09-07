Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tetra Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $4.69 on Friday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

