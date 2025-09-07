The AES Corporation $AES Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AES by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AES by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,739,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 428,711 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.