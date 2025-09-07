The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,579,000 after buying an additional 115,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2%

Andersons stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

