The Campbell’s Company $CPB Position Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus lowered Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

