Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, adecreaseof31.5% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

OTCMKTS THXPF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Thor Explorations has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

