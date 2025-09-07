Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 45081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,998.08. This trade represents a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

