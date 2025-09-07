TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:THS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

