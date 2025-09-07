Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Trex by 35,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Trex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.