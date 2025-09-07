Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Company $FC

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6,758.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Franklin Covey Company has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

