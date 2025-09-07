Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

