Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in DLocal Limited $DLO

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,774 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 860,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,720,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 152,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 113,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Up 4.5%

DLO opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.