Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.09 Million in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 314.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.63 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

