Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.20 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 106,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

