Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in AECOM $ACM

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $78,900,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after purchasing an additional 553,519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,957,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

