Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 134,367 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 430.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,367 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in eHealth by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.09 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

