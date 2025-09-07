Trexquant Investment LP Sells 29,009 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Champion Homes Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SKY opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

