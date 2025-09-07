Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.62. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

About Stratasys

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.