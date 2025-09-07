Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 152,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Stock Down 0.7%

PAY opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Paymentus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAY

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.