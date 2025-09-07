TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
THDDY opened at $20.60 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.
About TV Asahi
