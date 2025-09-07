TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

THDDY opened at $20.60 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

