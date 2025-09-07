Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

TWLO stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,280.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 254,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Twilio by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

