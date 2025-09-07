Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Uniti Group Stock Up 3.0%

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

