Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

