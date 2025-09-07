Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VRE opened at $16.21 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -139.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

