Viasat Inc. $VSAT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1,951.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viasat by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Viasat Trading Down 1.5%

Viasat stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.