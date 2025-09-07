Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $257.07 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.40 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,672.64. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,480.42. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

